A musician with a Latin country-rock band says he and a friend were beaten at a Tennessee bar for speaking Spanish

National-World

A musician for a Latin country-rock band said that he and his friend were assaulted at a bar in Tennessee over the weekend after speaking Spanish.

Lorenzo Molina, a trumpet player for The Mavericks, said through an assistant on his Facebook page that he and a friend, Orlando Morales, were speaking Spanish while waiting to use the restroom at a local bar in Franklin when they were beaten. Franklin is about 20 miles south of Nashville.

Franklin Police responded to the Vanderbilt Emergency Room early Sunday where a victim was being treated but were not called to the bar when the incident happened, a press release from the department said Tuesday.

“No one has been charged, but this case clearly has our attention and we are committed to holding anyone who perpetrates a violent assault like this accountable,” police said in the release. “The victim’s injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.”

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information about the attack, the release said.

The bar said in a post on Facebook that it is cooperating with authorities.

“We want to be clear that we do not support racism or condone hate crimes at our establishment and are taking this matter seriously,” the post from Tony’s Eat & Drink said. “We do not nor have we ever allowed for violence to perpetuate for any reason and in this specific instance, our security staff acted quickly and reasonably to bring the altercation to an end.”

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the band said, “It saddens us to no end to learn of the assault on our band mate Lorenzo Molina, and his friend & fellow musician Orlando Morales, reportedly for speaking Spanish amongst themselves in a public establishment.”

CNN has reached out to Molina for an update but has not heard back.