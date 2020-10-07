Additional financial assistance for eligible Louisiana parishes

National-World

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KTBS) — USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Louisiana is accepting applications in eligible parishes for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) and Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) to address damages from Hurricane Laura. The deadline to apply for each program is Dec. 7.

“Dealing with natural disasters is never easy, but it’s important for producers to call our office as soon as possible to make us aware of their damages and to receive information concerning assistance,” Craig McCain, state executive director for FSA in Louisiana, said in a news release.

“I encourage eligible landowners who haven’t participated in USDA programs to contact their local service center office as soon as possible because customer records will have to be created for these individuals. In addition, due to COVID-19, FSA Offices are not currently open to ‘walk in” customers, therefore, it is necessary to call the office and make an appointment.”

FSA is accepting ECP applications from 26 parishes including Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine.

ECP helps with the cost to restore damaged farmland to pre-disaster conditions. You may receive up to 75% of the cost of approved restoration activity. Limited resource, socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers may receive up to 90% cost-share.

FSA is accepting EFRP applications from 20 parishes including Bienville, Caddo, Claiborne, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster.

EFRP provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forest (NIPF) land to enable them to carry out emergency measures to restore land damaged by a natural disaster. After applications are received, local FSA County Committees determine land eligibility using information provided and if applicable, an on-site damage inspection to assess the type and extent of damage.

