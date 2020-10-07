Anti-crime town hall initiative held Wednesday in Kansas City

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — If you’re tired of violent crime in Kansas City, and have ideas on how to help prevent it, now is your chance.

The city’s new comprehensive crime prevention framework will continue with an online “town hall” with Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The town hall will take place live on the mayor’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The discussion is part of the city’s new initiative “The Reform Project KC,” which focuses on working together to attack the root of crime.

A big emphasis is being put on wanting the community’s input.

The town hall is an opportunity for people to hop on and voice their concerns, ask questions and give feedback on their own wants, needs and goals for the city.

The Lucas is taking questions live as the hour long discussion progresses. People can also submit questions ahead of time on the mayor’s Facebook page.

Concerned citizen Kimbrlyn Stevens says she’s tired of the crime and adds that she’s even scared to be out at night.

According to Stevens, she feels a one way to reduce crime is to know your neighbor.

“We have so much more to our city than just this violence and that’s almost the part of me that cries at night because we don’t even embrace all that we have. So, if we can just stand side by side with our neighbors and see how many of us really just want this crime to stop, maybe we can pull together and come up with something, you know?” she said.

There have already been 147 homicides this year in Kansas City. That’s up 32 from this time last year.

