Botched mail-in ballots missing section to vote for US president

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES , CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A small group of voters, mostly in the Woodland Hills neighborhood, received incorrectly printed mail-in ballots that were missing the section to vote for U.S. President.

“My wife actually noticed first that something looked off, she checked it 16 times and I looked and there was no Presidential election,” said voter Michael Dekel.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted in April to send vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, citing coronavirus concerns.

On the last page of the ballot Dekel received, there is a duplicate of two state measures, but no way to indicate his presidential vote.

“It says continue voting on the other side, and on page 6 it says, ‘This page is intentionally left blank.’”

The L.A. County Registrar’s Office said it was a printing error that did not affect most voters in the county.

“While this has impacted a very small number of Los Angeles County voters – we believe the faulty ballots were mailed to a single precinct of just over 2,100 voters, out of a total of more than 5.6 million registered voters in the County – we nevertheless apologize to those affected by the mistake,” the office said in a statement.

The county told KCAL9 that they’ve alerted all impacted voters by phone or email, but some say they have yet to hear from county officials.

Dekel, who works in the printing businesses, says the issue appears to be a printing issue as the registrar’s office said but that the implications could be far greater.

“This is somebody not proofreading, and it getting through the cracks with poor quality control. That’s what happened here,” he said.

The registrar said if someone with one of the incorrectly printed ballots already mailed it in, they can fill out a new one and the old one will be canceled.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.