Deputies: Speeding driver lost control, ran into woods, bags of marijuana found in car

Tuscola County, MI (WNEM) — Several gallon bags of marijuana were found after a driver fled from police.

A Tuscola County Deputy tried to make a traffic stop at around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 on a vehicle going 74 mph on Bray Road.

The deputy said the vehicle, a black Buick Regal sped up, ran a 4-way stop at Birch Run, and went westbound on Birch Run Road. Investigators say the vehicle passed other drivers at high speed, then lost control and went into a ditch near Lewis Road.

The driver got out and ran into the woods and wasn’t found. But deputies said they did find many gallon bags of marijuana in the vehicle, with a total weight of 5 pounds. There was also open beer, deputies report.

If you have any information, call Deputy Spencer Coleman at 989-673-8161 ex 4049.

