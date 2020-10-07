Gilbert is the second safest city in the country, report says

National-World

GILBERT, AZ (KTVK/ KPHO ) — The Town of Gilbert has been declared the second-safest city in the United States by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s 2019 report.

The study from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s 2019 report says that the crime decreased from 2018 to 2019 while they saw an increase of 6,000 residents.

“Gilbert’s safe city ranking could not be possible without the department’s dedicated employees who serve and protect our community and the support, relationships and involvement of our residents,” Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said. “We will continue to work with our community and take a data-driven approach to proactively reduce crime and keep Gilbert safe for all.”

