Here’s a preview of what the 2021 Virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show will look like

We already know that the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be a virtual experience, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding provided further details on what that will be like.

The Virtual PA Farm Show will feature some old favorites and new events, Redding said.

“While a virtual show will be very different from what we all know and love about the Pennsylvania Farm Show, we’ve been given an opportunity to think outside the box,” said Redding. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the industry that has kept us fed through a global pandemic and will continue to feed us tomorrow.

“We’ll be bringing stories of agriculture into the homes of families across the commonwealth and exploring with industry innovators how we can cultivate a brighter tomorrow together, for Pennsylvania’s leading industry.”

The virtual 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held from Jan. 9 to Jan. 21, 2021.

Anyone can experience all that Pennsylvania agriculture has to offer through a variety of live and prerecorded events, as well as an online resource library, starting Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The show will include, but not be limited to, the following:

A traditional 1,000-pound butter sculpture;

Live duckling and beehive cams available 24/7;

PA Preferred® Culinary Connection cooking and beverage-pairing demonstrations (with ingredients provided in advance so Pennsylvanians can cook along with chefs);

Daily, live-action demonstrations, from Angora-Palooza to tractor pulls, for family fun entertainment;

Evening bedtime stories for young, aspiring agriculturalists.

There will also be opportunities for traditional non-animal competitive events, such as Christmas trees and wine. Once new rules and regulations for COVID-19-safe competitive events are finalized, a full list of competitive opportunities will be announced.

Those interested in engaging with the virtual show are encouraged to follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram and visit the show’s website, farmshow.pa.gov, for the most up-to-date information. Full-length live events will be streamed both on the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Facebook page and the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) throughout the week of the show.

“PCN is pleased to partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to provide television coverage of PA Farm Show events across the state,” said Debra Kohr Sheppard, President and CEO of PCN. “For 26 years PCN has dedicated a full week in January to giving the citizens of Pennsylvania the Farm Show experience and showcasing the people behind our agriculture industry.”

