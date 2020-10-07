National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Historic courthouse renovation gets a boost (WNEP) — It is a boost to preserve history in Northumberland County: a $100,000 grant for Northumberland County from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

That money will go toward preserving the historic county courthouse in Sunbury.

“We’ve been working on this courthouse, trying to get grants, trying to get money for probably the last year. We’ve had engineers come in, do studies,” said Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano.

In total, the state gave out more than $2.5 million to preserve and restore historical spots all over Pennsylvania.

Northumberland County leaders say their grant will go toward fixing up the outside of the courthouse, which dates to 1865.

“Our courthouse and our prison was the location of the last conviction and execution of the last ‘Molly Maguire,’ which is a really interesting fact which I never knew, and I just learned myself,” said Schiccatano.

County commissioners say the courthouse project will cost around $4 million. They have saved some money for it and say the state grant is a big help.

“Hopefully, when this gets all done, we hope in the spring of 2022, we won’t have to do anything with our debt fund or our taxes when it comes to remodeling our historic courthouse.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.