Man charged with arson after allegedly lighting fires at Justice Center during protest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 21-year-old Portland man pleaded not guilty to arson charges related to a protest last month at the Justice Center, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

On Sept. 23, Cyan Waters Bass, 21, was observed by Portland police walking near the Justice Center in downtown Portland wearing black jacket, dark pants, with a black cloth face covering, carrying a black backpack with a black baseball cap attached to it, according to court documents. During the evening, Bass was seen holding a crowbar and using a slingshot or wrist-rocket to shoot projectiles through the windows of the PPB Central Precinct portion of the building. Officers recovered a marble from inside the building.

Bass was later seen squirting liquid on to the plywood covering the windows to the building and then lighting it on fire that spread onto the awning on the building, according to court documents. He was then seen walking on the eastside of the building near the entrance where he was again seen squirting liquid onto the plywood and lighting it on fire.

Bass was later found and arrested. During a search, officers found white marbles in his pocket and a clear bottle with an unknown liquid, a black crowbar, a black slingshot, two lighters and a black baseball cap in his possession.

Bass was charged with criminal complaint with arson, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was released pending an arraignment that is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 3.

