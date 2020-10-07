Metro Council passes bill boosting health order enforcement

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville’s Metro Council passed a bill that will allow Mayor John Cooper to enlist Metro employees as health order enforcers.

Before the bill was passed Tuesday night only the Metro Health and police departments could issue citations for violations of the city’s mask mandate or reopening orders.

In September council members said the ordinance wasn’t clear enough, so last night they presented the rewritten proposal clarifying who has the authority to enforce the orders.

“The new amendment would only apply to Metro employees who already have existing authority under the Metro codes to issue the citations,” said Council member and bill co-sponsor Russ Pulley. “The department employees who currently have that citation authority would include traffic and parking officers, animal control officers, codes inspectors, alarm inspectors, beer board inspectors, water service inspectors.”

This would only take effect during declared states of emergency and upon a written order from the mayor.

Last night marked the first in-person Metro Council meeting in months, with the meeting happening at Music City Center.

Davidson County is the only county in Middle Tennessee currently with a mask mandate.

