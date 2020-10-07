Musician assaulted inside bar while speaking Spanish

National-World

COOL SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) — The Franklin Police Department is investigating the assault of a musician inside a Cool Springs bar over the weekend.

Police told News4 they were called to Vanderbilt Medical Center’s Emergency Room at 3 a.m. on Sunday where Lorenzo Molina was being treated for injuries sustained during an assault inside Tony’s Eat & Drink.

Witnesses to the scene said Molina and one other person were assaulted for speaking Spanish while waiting in line for the bathroom.

Police said Molina suffered serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Molina is a trumpet player for The Mavericks, an eclectic rock and country group.

A representative with The Mavericks released the following statement after the incident:

It saddens us to no end to learn of the assault on our band mate, Lorenzo Molina and his friend & fellow musician Orlando Morales, reportedly for speaking Spanish amongst themselves in a public establishment. For this assault to occur as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our own performance (featuring Lorenzo) tonight on the Hispanic Heritage Awards, shows that although we’ve come a long way, we still have a long way to go. America is better than this.

Franklin Police are investigating the aggravated assault. Police said were not summoned to Tony’s for this disturbance” on Sunday morning and only learned about the incident when officers were called to the hospital.

“No one has been charged, but this case clearly has our attention and we are committed to holding anyone who perpetrates a violent assault like this accountable,” Franklin Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, Tony’s Eat & Drink, where the incident happened, released a statement on their Facebook page:

In regards to the unfortunate event that occurred at our establishment over the weekend, we are doing everything we can to cooperate with the police in the investigation of this matter. We would like to send our deepest condolences to the individuals affected by the altercation that occurred. We want to be clear that we do not support racism or condone hate crimes at our establishment and are taking this matter seriously. We do not nor have we ever allowed for violence to perpetuate for any reason and in this specific instance, our security staff acted quickly and reasonably to bring the altercation to an end. Our patrons safety is extremely important to us and we work very hard to maintain a safe environment for everyone. We are an establishment that is open to the public and cannot know what may or may not be in a person’s heart and mind, but we do not condone bad actions. Please understand that we needed to wait to comment until we spoke with the police today on this matter.

Police released photos of two men on Tuesday who they are looking to identify and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or clicking here.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the victims during this time.

