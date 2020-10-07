Some locals receive mail-in ballot solicitation they didn’t ask for

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — It is less than a month until Election Day, and it’s expected that more people than ever will cast their ballots by mail, but if you choose to vote by mail, you must request a ballot.

Several viewers have contacted the KCTV5 Investigative team, after they received forms already completed with their information that would request the mail-in ballot. Forms they never asked for.

We found out that some third-party organizations are behind the effort, and while it’s not new, it seems to be getting more scrutiny in this election.

The Center for Voter Information is one such organization. The CEO told KCTV5 they do it to make it as easy as possible for people to vote.

“We’ve learned that direct mail is very effective in helping folks sign up, register to vote and sign up to vote by mail,” said Tom Lopach, CEO of the Center for Voter Information.

His group has signed up millions of people nationwide to vote by mail, but it has led to some confusion.

“Those voters are pretty upset,” said Bruce Newby, Wyandotte County Election Commissioner. Voters wonder, “I already submitted an application, why am I getting this other application?”

Wyandotte County told us they’ve quickly resolved any duplications, and that they run a tight ship. The reason is that they want people to vote by mail. Newby says social distancing will be easier on Election Day if a good chunk of ballots are mailed-in.

But not everyone is a fan of voting by mail.

“Sending people to the polls is still the best way to do it,” said Pete Mundo, KCTV5 News political commentator. “Mass mail-in ballots is ripe for fraud and disaster.”

