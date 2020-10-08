Asheville’s workforce isn’t vastly diverse, report says

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report released Wednesday offer a look at diversity and inclusion in Asheville’s workforce.

SYNEVA Economics collected data from the Asheville area over the last four years. Its report said from 2016-19 all racial, ethnic and gender groups experienced employment and earnings growth. According to the report, growth rates of minorities and females outpaced whites and males. It also found Asheville’s workforce isn’t very diverse.

“Compared to other North Carolina metros, Asheville’s workforce is among the least diverse,” said Tom Tveidt, an economist and founder of SYNEVA Economics.

The report also found significant disparities exist in earnings and industry representation. It found COVID-19 may be disproportionately affecting Black workers and female workers.

