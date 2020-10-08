Distance learning to continue at Portland Public Schools through Jan. 28

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Distance learning will continue at Portland Public Schools through at least Jan. 28, Guadalupe Guerrero, the Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, announced on Tuesday.

“The health metrics just aren’t trending in a way that would allow us to consider reopening schools, even for hybrid or cohort learning, anytime immediately,” Guerrero said during Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, which was held online.

Guerrero during them meeting referenced health metrics in Multnomah County. He encouraged community members to continue to practice safe health practices, including wearing facial coverings.

“We need the public health metrics to dramatically improve,” Guerrero said.

The timelines pushes comprehensive distance learning through the second quarter, which ends on Jan. 28. Guerrero said communications regarding the decision would be distributed to families.

“It’s going to take all of us to get those metrics where we need them to be to allow us to welcome students back to classrooms, which we are anxious to do,” Guerrero said.

Previously, Portland Public Schools said classes would be online until at least Nov. 5. The Beaverton School District last week also extended its distance learning program.

On Wednesday, the Gresham-Barlow School District announced it would extend online learning through November.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.