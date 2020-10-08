Five men charged in revenge killing of 62-year-old woman

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Mobile Police arrested four more people connected to an alleged revenge killing of a 62-year-old woman.

The first suspect in the case, Quinta Martize McCants, was taken into custody on Monday. MPD detectives followed that up on Wednesday with the arrest of Darrin Miller.

Police said three other men were found hiding in Birmingham. They are identified as Antonio McCants, Laquonte McCants, and Darrion Johnson.

Investigators believe the five men took part in the killing of Martha McGinsey who was gunned down in her home on Roderick Road on September 29.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said McGinsey’s murder was retaliation for the killing 25-year-old Keontae McCants earlier that day on Lyric Street in Prichard. McGinsey’s son, Sidney Zireef Burke, has been charged with murder in that case.

The chief said four of the men arrested in McGinsey’s killing are related to Keontae McCants and Darrion Johnson is a family friend.

Shortly after McGinsey was killed, police said the group fired shots into the home of Burke’s father on Spruce Street.

Investigators said they were able to identify the suspects thanks to home surveillance video.

All five men are charged with murder and firing into an occupied building.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.