Garage fire may have been caused by charging station for batteries

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) — The Longview Fire Department extinguished a fire late Wednesday evening at a home that used to belong to a firefighter.

At around 11:36 p.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of Jathom Lane, on the west side of Longview.

As crews were getting ready to leave the station, Apparatus Master Firefighter Justin Noel told other firefighters that he had lived in that house until two years ago, according to fire officials.

Crews arrived to the scene and confirmed the home had been evacuated.

Fire officials said the garage door was hot to the touch and crews determined to attack the fire by entering through the home to access the fire.

When crews entered the garage, they were met with thick smoke and high heat conditions. Fire officials said a thermal imaging camera help guide firefighters to a storage shelf that was the main seat of the fire.

The fire was brought under control in about ten minutes. The primary fire damage was contained to the garage, with light smoke damage to the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are looking at the possibility that a charging station for portable rechargeable batteries may have been the cause of the fire.

