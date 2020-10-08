MNPS teacher stuck in Mexico as Hurricane Delta passes through

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TENNESEE, USA (WSMV) — Although Hurricane Delta is hundreds of miles from us, one Nashvillian is already feeling the impact.

Andrea Pascasio got a good view of the storm while in Mexico, as well as the damage it left behind. Pascasio took the trip to escape some of the stress of virtual learning and get a well-earned break.

While flights were cheap, she did not expect 2020 to throw her such a severe weather curveball.

“Yesterday was so crazy,” Pascasio said. “I didn’t even sleep, so I just kept worrying. The windows behind me kept making a knocking sound. If this breaks I’m really going, so I was hiding in the bathroom for a while.”

Pascasio is supposed to come back Friday, but that’s when Delta is expected to hit the United States, making her expect to stay a little longer.

“I’m not angry at nobody,” she said. “I’m just in disbelief; I’ve never been in this situation before, and just making sure I come back Friday and I don’t know how that’s looking.”

Fortunately, by the time News4 did the interview with Pascasio, things had calmed down.

All in all, she’s in a good mood, joking that she just can’t escape quarantine.

Officials in Mexico said there have fortunately been no deaths or injuries reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.