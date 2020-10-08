Murfreesboro police trying to identify men who stole thousands with stolen credit cards

National-World

Murfreesboro, TN (WSMV) — Murfreesboro Police are trying to identify two men who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a victim as part of a credit card scheme.

The men are compromising bank accounts, applying for new debit cards and having them sent to a vacant residence in Nashville.

A Knoxville man reported charges and withdrawals to his bank account totaling $100,000 in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Antioch and Shelbyville. More than $23,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account in Murfreesboro on Sept. 13.

The individuals made purchases and withdrew cash at three Murfreesboro Walmart locations, gas stations and Regions Bank locations.

At the banks, the men typically walk to the ATM, withdraw money and then walk away before getting in a vehicle parked a distance away. However, in one of the fraudulent withdrawals, one of the suspects was captured pulling into a Regions Bank ATM lane in a white 4-door Mercedes C300. It did not have a tag.

If you know the men or have information about the case, call Det. Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or via email.

