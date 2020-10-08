OSHA investigators discover early pandemic violation at CHRISTUS-Highland

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted inspections at CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier – Highland for several months and found that employees had misused personal protective equipment (PPE) during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Protective equipment was not used or maintained in a sanitary and reliable condition whenever it is necessary when hazards capable of causing injury and impairment were encountered,” the Citation and Notification of Penalty to the hospital reads. “On or about March 9, 2020 and times thereafter, in the Emergency Department, employees shared gowns, and did not use gowns when necessary, pursuant to the employer’s procedures, while treating patients who were COVID-19 positive or suspected to be COVID-19 positive.”

3 Investigates obtained the document through a public records request to OSHA. Roderic Chube, director of OSHA’s Baton Rouge Area Office, said he could not provide any additional materials related to the investigation because the case is not closed.

The agency classified the violation as “serious” and fined CHRISTUS $13,494.

In an email to 3 Investigates, CHRISTUS spokesman William Knous said no COVID-19 infections had been traced to the violation, which was the result of a “misinterpretation” of hospital policy and not a lack of PPE.

“Like many health care providers across the country, we were apprehensive as it relates to the national shortage of access to PPE,” Knous said. “However, one of the benefits of being part of a large health care organization is that CHRISTUS Health, based in Irving, Texas also maintains an additional contingency supply of 2.5-6 months at any given time, available to us in Shreveport-Bossier with a single phone call.”

Unless CHRISTUS chooses to contest the citation, the hospital must submit certification of corrective action. When asked what steps CHRISTUS was taking to prevent similar violations in the future, Knous replied, “We have not found any evidence of the practices referenced in the OSHA citation. We are committed to providing a safe environment for our Associates and patients; therefore, we have taken this opportunity to speak with our Associates and to make sure that all are aware of the myriad avenues that are available to our staff, as it relates to escalating Associate concerns or needs.”

On its website, OSHA lists the CHRISTUS investigation type as “Fatality and/or Catastrophe.”

The investigation began April 17, one day after a nurse who worked at CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier – Highland died from COVID-19 complications.

When asked whether the nurse’s death was what led to the OSHA investigation, Knous replied, “This investigation was initiated as required by OSHA regulations upon its receipt of a report from the hospital, in compliance with OSHA requirements. This is a standard investigation, and focuses on workplace practices and protocols to determine and confirm that the employer is providing a safe work environment for its employees.”

The investigation ended on Sept. 8.

CHRISTUS has the opportunity to contest the citation.

