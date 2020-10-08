Sheriff: Man arrested for arson after setting own home on fire

National-World

Lincoln County, OR (KPTV) — A man was arrested for arson after setting his own home on fire in the Lincoln City area, according to deputies.

Lincoln County deputies and Depoe Bay firefighters responded to the home on Carolyn Avenue in the Gleneden Beach area at 7:40 p.m.

Initial reports were that a homeowner intentionally started a fire inside the home.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as crews worked to put out the fire.

The suspect, Kevin Peter Dugger, 64, was found inside the burning home and was pulled out by emergency crews.

Investigators said two people were living in an apartment attached to the primary residence, and they were able to escape without injury. Those people called 911 to report the fire.

Dugger was arrested on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and reckless burning. He was first taken to the hospital before being booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

No further details were released about the investigation, including a possible motive.

