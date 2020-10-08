Vancouver movie theater prepares to reopen under new phase two guidelines

National-World

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee relaxed several guidelines for phased openings that included theaters.

Theaters like the Kiggins Theater in Clark County, which is in phase two of reopening, can now operate at 25 percent capacity.

The theater has been closed for the past seven months. Now it’s working hard to clean, space out seating and make sure the experience is safe for customers and workers.

“Now that we have guidelines to allow us to do that safely, and to make sure that we can keep our customers and our staff spaced safely as well,” Laine Keniston, Kiggins Theater Events Coordinator, said. “We’re gonna have a lot of luck, I think to having folks come from far and wide to see a movie.”

Twenty-five percent means this theater will hold about 80 people at a time.

The theater plans to open before Halloween and hopes to bring back some furloughed workers.

