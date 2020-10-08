Vice Presidential Debate: Black Sorority Members Show Support For Sen. Kamala Harris

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

San Francisco, USA (KPIX) — On the debate stage in Salt Lake City Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris, Oakland native and member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority had an army of women virtually behind her, the one million women of the historically Black sororities.

“It’s really wonderful to see that kind of solidarity and that kind of statement to say, hey there are a lot of us out here and we are all going to the polls,” said AKA member and retired KPIX 5 anchor Barbara Rodgers.

Betty Booker is a biotech scientist and also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Booker said seeing Harris on stage is something she won’t forget.

“People are just excited to have representation and also representation that reflects us and reflects a lot of our ideals,” Booker told KPIX 5 via Zoom.

Rodgers, who grew up in the segregated South, said she never thought she’d see an African-American woman nominated to the vice presidency.

“The conditioning is so strong that we aren’t capable and what this says is we are quite capable and have been all along. They just took a long time to notice it,” Rodgers said.

Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris, also an AKA member, was impressed with the senator’s performance.

“She addressed all the major issues. She addressed all the issues that needed to be fact checked. She represented us as people. She was very clear that she was a person representing the people,” Newell-Harris said.

For AKA member Johari Leaks, the Senator displayed qualities during the debate that she wants for her daughter. “I appreciate her perseverance, her strength, her drive.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.