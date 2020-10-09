Alvin Cole’s mother and sisters arrested by Wauwatosa Police following another night of protests, attorney says

National-World

The mother and sisters of 17-year-old Alvin Cole, who was shot and killed by police in February, were arrested by Wauwatosa Police in Wisconsin following another night of protests, according to the family’s attorney.

Tracy Cole, Taleavia Cole and Tristiana Cole were taken into custody Thursday night, their attorney Kimberly Motley told CNN.

A 7 p.m. curfew was in effect following news that Officer Joseph Mensah, who shot Alvin Cole, will not face criminal charges — a decision many people took to the streets to protest.

Motley said the mother, Tracy Cole, was injured and taken to the hospital with a large bump on her forehead and an injured arm.

“I am extremely worried about Tracy,” Motley told CNN. “Her family says they have been unable to see her in the hospital. Police are there. This is a grieving mother. She always protests peacefully. The only thing she may have done is be out past curfew but this is a direct result of the Wauwatosa police department mishandling the case against Officer Joseph Mensah.”

Alvin Cole was shot and killed outside a Wauwatosa mall on February 2 when police responded to a disturbance call, police said. Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber told reporters at the time that Cole fired a gun before an officer returned fire.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm wrote in a letter to the Wauwatosa police chief that there was “sufficient evidence” showing that Mensah believed deadly force was necessary and “that belief was objectively reasonable.”

The police department tweeted Thursday night that law enforcement “made several arrests of members from a crowd violating lawful orders. We ultimately want voluntary compliance of the emergency curfew.”

The police department told CNN when asked for further comment that it plans to issue a statement at a later time.

Motley represents Cole’s family and the families of two other people who she said were killed by Mensah. The families are calling for Mensah to be fired and charged in all three cases, Motley said.

The case

In his report, Chisholm said Alvin Cole had a stolen 9 mm pistol while he was at the mall and displayed the pistol during an argument with another patron.

“He was encountered by Wauwatosa Police officers in the parking lot of Mayfair Mall, ran from the police, discharged the firearm and was ordered to surrender the weapon,” Chisholm wrote. “He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death.”

Chisholm released an eight-minute compilation video of the night Cole was fatally shot.

The video shows what looks like an officer walking toward something and pointing a gun. Someone says “drop the gun,” before a gunshot sounds. Cole cannot be seen in the footage at the time of the shooting. What sounds like several gunshots can be heard soon afterward.

Another night of protests

Thursday marked a second night of protests in Wauwatosa.

The police and the National Guard are working together to patrol the city. A curfew is in effect and will run nightly 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Monday.

The City of Wauwatosa said in a statement Wednesday that they recognize the importance of peaceful protests.

But “we must balance this with our charge to ensure that our community, lives, and property are protected,” officials said.