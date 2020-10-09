City handing out bottled water amid continued water supply problems

National-World

Belton, SC (WHNS) — On Friday, the City of Belton began handing out bottled water to citizens following a continued drop in water pressure affecting the water supply.

Residents can pick up water behind City Hall and the Police Department.

Residents are asked to enter from Zion Street beside the fire station and drive around to the back of City Hall where the distribution is taking place. Officials say the line will be one way and warn residents not to enter from Myrtle Avenue.

The city says they only have a limited supply of water right now, but more will be available later.

The mayor also said that the National Guard is on standby to bring in more water for the city if needed.

City officials say the Water Department and other city employees are working diligently with BHP Water Authority to make necessary repairs.

It was on Thursday morning that the City of Belton Combined Utilities first issued a boil water advisory due to the drop in water pressure.

t that time, the city said there had been no confirmed contamination in the system, but due to the drop in pressure, the potential for contamination existed.

Customers are still asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the City of Belton Combined Utilities.

Customers are also advised to only use ice made from water that has been previously boiled and to conserve as much water as possible.

Questions or concerns about the advisory can be addressed by calling 864-338-0058 ext 150.

STUDENTS STAYING HOME FROM SCHOOL

The boil water advisory has also forced schools to keep students at home on Friday. Anderson School District 2 says Belton Middle School, Belton Elementary School, and Marshall Primary School will be closed since it’s unclear if the water issue will be resolved by morning. Students will still continue lessons with remote learning, and Virtual Learning Academy students will continue as normal. All other schools in the district, however, are still open as normal.

