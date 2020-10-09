Hawaii’s first drive-thru haunted house kicks off at Aloha Stadium

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Are you ready for a scare?

Hawaii’s first ever drive-thru haunted house kicks off at Aloha Stadium this Friday.

Themed “Dead End: The Asylum” — The roughly 25-minute attraction features killer clowns, monsters, and evil doctors, all surrounding your car.

“Basically, you drive your car through, then you stop, and turn your car off. The sound effects are broadcast over an FM transmitter, so you can keep your windows up. It’s completely safe,” explained Jeff Nash, executive director of group Habilitat Hawai’i.

Habilitat was forced to cancel it’s annual Luau due to the pandemic, so decided to host the haunted drive-thru instead.

The spooky spectacle features 50 actors throughout six different scenes.

During the attraction, people must turn off their cars, and stay inside with the windows rolled up.

“We don’t really want people getting out of their cars. However, if somebody has an emergency and has to go use one of the porta potties, we do have masks, we do have sanitation stuff to keep everything safe,” explained Nash.

The haunted house kicks off October 9th, and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Halloween. Tickets are $65 per vehicle.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.