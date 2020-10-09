Local students participate in National Walk & Ride your Bike to School Day

National-World

Springdale, AK (KFSM) — On Wednesday (Oct. 7) morning kids arrived at school in style, a healthy one.

Students walked, rode their bikes and even rode their scooters to school to celebrate National Walk and Ride your Bike to School day.

“I just enjoy going on my scooter,” said student Samantha Reck.

Every morning Samantha and her brothers hop on their scooters and head to school. Reck said even though she has to share with her little brother it’s way more fun than a car ride.

“Just because it’s faster doesn’t always mean it’s better,” Reck said.

She says she’s excited it’s National Walk and Ride your Bike to School day because now her classmates can do what she does every morning.

“It makes me feel glad that other people actually get to walk,” Reck said.

Principal of Walker Elementary in Springdale, Lynn Ryan says this day is important because they want their students to get the experience of walking or riding their bike to school especially in the midst of COVID-19.

“In the times of a pandemic people tend to stay inside and be on computers and spend a lot of time indoors and we want to encourage families to get outdoors and exercise,” Ryan said.

Not only does this day help families get out of the house and be active, but school health coordinator Mary Miller also says it helps students have a better day.

“When you walk or ride your bike to school it opens up your brain cells and when you get to school you’re receptive to learning,” Miller said.

Virtual students were encouraged to do the same and send in a video to show their participation.

