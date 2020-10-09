Man accused of stealing vehicles to fix other Jeeps

National-World

Michigan (WNEM) — A northern Michigan man is accused of operating a chop shop in Montmorency County.

In July 2020 the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a stolen Jeep Wrangler they believed was in Montmorency County.

An Alpena deputy and a Michigan State Police Trooper went to a property on Pleasant Valley Road in Hillman where they believed the vehicle was.

They found about 50 vehicles on the 10-acre property.

The deputy said he recognized the stolen Wrangler on the property and confirmed it through the vehicle identification number.

While on the property, officers said they also found identified another stolen Jeep Wrangler from Alpena County.

Officers said vehicles’ parts were being used to fix other Jeeps on the property.

On September 8 a warrant was issued for 33-year-old Steven Mark Casebier.

He was arrested n September 10 and troopers said he was found hiding in his mother’s house from other felony charges.

He was arraigned in Montmorency County on one charge of operating a chop shop.

He was release on a $25,000 cash surety bond.

He’s due back in court on October 16.

