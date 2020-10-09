Mayor called police chief during DWI traffic stop instead of complying with deputy, report shows

National-World

Platte County, MO (KCTV) — The Parkville mayor called the city’s police chief instead of following a deputy’s orders during a traffic stop that resulted in a drunk driving arrest last month, according to an incident report released Friday by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

A Platte County Sheriff’s deputy said that on Sept. 26, he noticed Mayor Nan Johnston’s car swerving over the center line and the shoulder line on Northwest 9 Highway near Northwest Eastside Drive and decided to stop the vehicle.

During the ensuing stop, Johnston told the deputy she swerved because she received a text message and looked at her phone, according the incident report. The deputy said he could smell alcohol on her, and she had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

The mayor alleged told the deputy she had one beer six hours earlier. The deputy asked her to get out of her car in order to conduct a field sobriety test. That’s when the report states Johnston grabbed her cell phone and said she was calling Kevin Chrisman, the Parkville police chief.

According to the report, Johnston said into the phone, “I’m fine, but I don’t know what to do.” She then told the person on the phone her location and asked what she should do.

Johnston then asked the deputy what agency he was with, and the deputy told her the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states she finished her phone call, then got out for a field sobriety test, which she failed. She tested .110 blood-alcohol on a breathalyzer, after which she said she needed to make some phone calls and identified herself as the mayor of Parkville. The deputy told her she could make some calls later, put her into handcuffs and took her to the detention center.

