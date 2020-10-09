Pair catches record-breaking 18-foot Burmese python in the Everglades

National-World

Florida (WBBH) — Deep in the Florida Everglades, Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis hunt for invasive Burmese Pythons. This time, they struck big.

Ausburn caught a python that has broken Florida’s previous record of 18 feet, 4 inches long.

“That’s a once in a great while if not once in a lifetime catch to be honest with you,” said Ausburn.

Ausburn is a contractor with the South Florida Water Management District. A third-generation South Floridian, he said this is in his blood.

“For me it’s just my small part of helping out where I was raised,” said Ausburn. “Something has to be done and right now this is how we’re handling it down here.”

Ausburn’s roommate, Kevin Pavlidis helped him take down the python — which measured up to be a record-breaking 18 feet, 9 inches long — five inches longer than the previous record.

“I have never been afraid of a snake before, and I saw that snake and I was like, ‘oh my god that thing could literally kill me,”‘ said Pavlidis.

Pavlidis works at Everglades Holiday Park in their alligator pit. He said he’s caught well over 400 snakes in the past 2 years, but none have come close to the size of this one.

” I know very well that could be the biggest snake I ever see in my entire life,” said Pavlidis. “I accepted that the minute that I spotted her.”

Both Ausburn and Pavlidis want to make it clear: they love our native wildlife. Invasive pythons threaten other species.

“Every single snake that we take out of the environment is one less consuming our native wildlife,” said Pavlidis.”And that’s really what we do it for.”

