TSA stops Kentucky man from bringing loaded handgun on flight at Milwaukee airport

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Transportation Security Administration officers (TSA) officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

It happened Thursday morning, Oct. 8.

They found a 9 mm gun in a Kentucky man’s carry-on bag. The TSA immediately called for a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department deputy and the gun was confiscated.

The TSA statement does not say whether the man was detained.

A typical fine for someone who tries to get on board with a loaded gun ranges from $4,100 to more than $13,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.