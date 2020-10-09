TSA stops Kentucky man from bringing loaded handgun on flight at Milwaukee airport
Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Transportation Security Administration officers (TSA) officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a plane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
It happened Thursday morning, Oct. 8.
They found a 9 mm gun in a Kentucky man’s carry-on bag. The TSA immediately called for a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department deputy and the gun was confiscated.
The TSA statement does not say whether the man was detained.
A typical fine for someone who tries to get on board with a loaded gun ranges from $4,100 to more than $13,000.
