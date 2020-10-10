1 dead after shooting at protest in Denver, police say

National-World

One person died and another taken into custody after a shooting near dueling protests in Denver on Saturday, police said.

The shooting occurred in an area near a planned police support rally and counterprotest, Denver Police Public Information Officer Ana Munoz told CNN over the phone Saturday night.

Denver police said in a tweet that further investigation determined the suspect taken into custody is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Munoz did not have information on whether the shooting was related to the protests or if the victim or suspect were a part of the protests.

Officers on the scene rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead, Investigations Division Chief Joe Montoya said during a press conference Saturday.

No further information about the incident, or if the parties involved in the shooting were affiliated with groups at the protest were given.

Police are interviewing witnessing and reviewing video of shooting, Montoya said.

Initially, Denver police tweeted two people were taken into custody as a result of the shooting, but only one person was taken into custody, Montoya said.