Deputies: 3-year-old shoots himself in head in Aloha, suffers life-threatening injuries

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) — Deputies on Friday night responded to a report of a shooting involving a 3-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The 3-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the sheriff’s office says he reportedly shot himself in the head with a handgun.

Deputies said the incident occurred at a home in Aloha. No additional details were immediately released.

