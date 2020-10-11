CSX train derails in Georgia after heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Delta

National-World

A CSX train derailed in Lilburn, Georgia, early Sunday morning following heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Delta, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters responded to the train derailment around 2 a.m. ET after a “911 caller advised the train had derailed and the train was taking on water,” said a statement from Gwinnett Fire.

“Additional reports advised the train was on its side and two CSX employees were attempting to get out the locomotive.”

The train’s engineer and conductor were later taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the statement.

Crews found 38 rail cars derailed between Main Street NW and Rockbridge Road NW in Lilburn, Georgia, and several rail cars were engulfed in flames shortly after arrival, the statement said.

The fire subsided about two hours later “but still posed a threat to the surrounding area,” said Gwinnett Fire said.

“At approximately 5:30 a.m., crews operating on scene determined the fire and hazmat to be under control with good air quality readings in the area. At that time, the evacuation order was lifted and residents were allowed to return to their homes,” said the statement.

The cause of the derailment has not been determined at this time.