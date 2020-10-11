East Moline school book buddy program finds way to bring students together

National-World

EAST MOLINE, IL (WQAD) — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy in East Moline had to cancel many traditions they hold throughout the year due to the pandemic. But they say one tradition is worth saving.

Eighth graders and kindergarteners have paired up for a reading buddy program for the past almost 35 years. Teachers say there was no reason to cancel, so they adapted and moved outside. They also incorporated masks, the distance of a yellow parking space line, and even the books.

“So one of our teachers came up with the idea of using big books and that just solved our problem,” says Connie Ertel, an 8th grade teacher.

The school decided to not mix cohorts at all throughout the year. To accomplish that they put certain grade levels in multiple buildings on their campus. The only time the kindergartenders and eighth graders see each other this week is on Friday mornings.

“We’ve managed to stay completely COVID free here – staff and students – because we are taking these precautions,” says Jim Caparula, Our Lady of Grace Principal. “But we’ve had to sacrifice a lot in terms of some of the traditions.”

No field trips, no morning prayer, nor mass they say the students needed one thing to look forward to. And for a quick 10 minutes every Friday the new distanced book buddy program has become the new tradition.

Our Lady of Grace says they will continue the tradition until the weather gets cold.

