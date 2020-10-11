Human trafficking investigation at hotel leads to man’s arrest

National-World

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — A Livingston man has been arrested after a human trafficking investigation at a Springfield hotel.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents began investigating a tip sent to the bureau’s Human Trafficking Hotline from management at a Springfield hotel. The hotel reported suspicious activity that looked to resemble human trafficking. Over the course of the investigation, agents identified 44-year-old Timothy Duke as the person at the hotel with a juvenile.

The Overton County Sheriff’s Office took Duke into custody Friday. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $25,000 bond and was charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape.

