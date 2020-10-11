Texas woman dies after baby cut from womb

National-World

NEW BOSTON, TX (KTBS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman is dead after another woman cut her baby from her womb, Bowie County officials said Friday.

The woman was almost eight months pregnant. Her baby did not survive, authorities said.

The woman died Friday morning at a residence in New Boston.

A suspect was arrested in Oklahoma. She has not yet been identified.

Bowie County sheriff’s investigators are being assisted in the case by New Boston police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texarkana, Texas police.

