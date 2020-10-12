5 things to know for October 12: Coronavirus, Supreme Court, election 2020, protests, Nigeria

National-World

Today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some areas, and Columbus Day in others. Either way, you may want to see what’s open and closed before you venture out to do errands. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

More than half of US states are seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and five states, including Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont, have recorded a 50% rise in cases over the last week. While the US has far and away the most cases and deaths of any country, other areas of the world are trying to get ahead of possible resurgences. The Chinese port city of Qingdao wants to test around nine million people after 12 new cases sparked concerns of a wider outbreak. France is adding more cities, including Toulouse and Montpellier, to its list of “maximum alert” areas as cases rise. The UK is set to announce a new set of coronavirus measures soon. And India’s Health Minister is urging people to celebrate upcoming festivals from home as the country tops 7 million confirmed cases. In short? Despite President Trump’s claims this weekend that the coronavirus is “disappearing,” the numbers indicate it most definitely is not.

2. Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee today to kick off a week’s worth of hearings on the way to her fast-track Senate confirmation. In her opening statement, Barrett will focus on how her family and faith, as well as the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, whom she worked under, have influenced her career. While her confirmation seems all but imminent to Democrats, they may be able to gain some ground in the healthcare debate during the hearings. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already called on Barrett to recuse herself from a fast-approaching case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

3. Election 2020

What’s the situation with the next presidential debate? The Trump campaign is pushing for an in-person event now that President Trump has been cleared by White House physicians to return to his schedule following his coronavirus diagnosis. However, they haven’t given a clear answer on when he last tested negative. Last week the debate commission canceled the second debate, scheduled for this Thursday, October 15, and proposed a virtual format instead. However, the Trump campaign rejected the idea. Now it seems the Biden campaign isn’t interested in rescheduling that in-person contest, and Biden is instead set to participate in a town hall on ABC on Thursday. Trump is in talks with NBC to host his own town hall. The final presidential debate is still scheduled for next week on October 22.

4. Protests

A man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a protest in Denver this weekend, but there’s some confusion around his identity. Matthew Dolloff was initially identified as a private security guard, but police say there’s no record of him ever holding such a certification. Dolloff allegedly shot someone following a verbal altercation in an area near a planned police support rally and counterprotest. That person was later pronounced dead. The incident is the latest in a string of fatal encounters between ideologically opposite demonstrators, following the slaying of two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.

5. Nigeria

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police has announced a controversial law enforcement unit in the country will be disbanded after nationwide protests demanding an end to police violence. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, has been accused of several acts of brutality, including claims of kidnapping, harassment, torture, sexual violence, murder, and extortion. Amnesty International said it has documented 82 cases of police brutality in Nigeria between 2017 and 2020. Protests and unrest over the police unit have been going on for weeks now, and while demonstrators said they were happy SARS is being disbanded, there’s still more work to do to end police brutality.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The LA Lakers have won a record-tying 17th NBA Championship

That’s number four for LeBron James, if you’re keeping score.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury during his Sunday game

Ugh, don’t look it up if you’re squeamish. All the best to him on his recovery.

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day(s), which start later this week

Now, as always, be extra kind to your local Amazon delivery people!

Pabst Blue Ribbon is making a cannabis seltzer

We can’t imagine a world in which that tastes good … but then again, it’s probably not about the taste.

Meet the woman with enough Eminem tattoos to set a world record

A truly singular accomplishment.

THIS JUST IN …

And the next Nobel Prize goes to …

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory.

TODAY’S NUMBER

837,499

That’s how many recreational visits were recorded at Yellowstone National Park, which is mostly in Wyoming. That marks the park’s busiest September ever.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I think you are starting to see a lot of what has preserved US democracy is decorum, not necessarily strong institutions, just good behavior.”

Ory Okolloh-Mwangi, a Kenyan political commentator and investment professional who is one of several international election observers to express concern about the volatile political environment leading up to the US presidential election.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

The world’s most magnificent libraries

Is there anything quite so soothing, so inspiring as a great library? We think not.(Click here to view.)