Dog credited with saving woman’s life in house fire

WHITEFORD, MD (WJZ) — A family dog is being credited with saving the life of a Harford County woman during a house fire Thursday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4500 block of Flintville Road around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Officials said the homeowner was asleep in her bedroom when the dog, Charlie, woke her up due to the fire.

The woman was able to escape but Charlie died, the fire marshal’s office said. They credit Charlie and the woman’s closed bedroom door with saving her life.

The home, which did not have smoke alarms or sprinklers, is considered a total loss. The flames caused a total of $100,000 in damage.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in around 20 minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping the woman and her 20-year-old daughter who were displaced.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

