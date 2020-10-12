Impaired driver slams into cruiser that had just pulled over wrong way driver

National-World

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) — A series of events that unfolded within minutes of each other resulted in the arrest of two Connecticut men.

State Police say troopers received numerous 911 calls just after 4 Sunday morning stating that a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Rt. 9 South in the areas of Berlin and Cromwell.

One of the responding troopers found the vehicle coming towards his cruiser as he was traveling down Rt. 9 and was able to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle without incident.

The right shoulder and lane of travel was blocked off as State Police continued to investigate.

Troopers also activated the lights on their cruisers and put flares down on the roadway.

While they had the vehicle pulled over, a 2018 Toyota Camry that was traveling at a high rate of speed crossed into the right lane of travel and struck the rear end of a State Police cruiser.

One of the troopers on scene had to dive over the guardrail in order to avoid being hit by the oncoming Camry.

No one was inside the cruiser at the time of the crash.

Troopers arrested the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Jamar Jones of New Haven, and charged him with DUI, reckless driving within a construction zone, failure to maintain lane within a construction zone, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Jones posted his $500 surety bond and is slated to be arraigned in court on December 14.

State Police found the wrong way driver, later identified as 55-year-old Cromwell resident Andrew Duffy, to be extremely intoxicated and was, at times, uncooperative.

Duffy was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI and traveling the wrong way on a highway.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and later transported to an area hospital for, what were described as, unrelated issues.

