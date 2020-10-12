Ladies make masks for Nashville students returning to in-person learning

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A needle and thread is all Vickie Clemons needs to get her sewing for hours.

“I could stay up all night and sew,” Vickie Clemons said.

It’s even more fulfilling for her knowing that she’s doing so for the little ones.

“And it’s just their size,” Clemons said. And it opens up!! Stretches their little ears!! It’s one size fits most!!”

Sewing isn’t new for Marquita Fletcher and Clemons. They’ve been doing it for as long as they can remember.

“I have been sewing since I was three,” Fletcher said.

So when Napier Elementary called them, asking if they could please make some reusable masks for her students, they didn’t hesitate.

“I’ll be glad to help out. Wasn’t doing anything else. I’m retired. So this is something great for me to do,” Clemons said.

Fletcher and Clemons attend Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. The church already has a relationship with the school. Many people volunteer their time to help them whenever they can.

“I said, sure, how many?? She said 300! I said excuse me!!?” Fletcher laughed.

300 is more than a handful, but they accepted the challenge. They got a team together, but because of COVID-19, the number of volunteers went down to two. Fletcher and Clemons.

“I said I’ll cut!! And you can sow! When she was done, I picked up the delivery, and switched out. And we completed it before September. They were done,” Fletcher said.

Napier Elementary School Principal Dr. Watechia Lawless can’t thank them enough.

“We believe in making sure Napier feels like Napier. And so these bear paw masks are just a way for us to do that,” Dr. Lawless said.

So when the kids show up for their first in-person class, they will have a special mask to pack with their pencil and papers.

“This is mission work! We’re doing a mission, under the leadership of my pastor, at Mt. Gilead. And this is just what we do,” Fletcher said.

“Kids are usually very appreciative when you think they’re not. And I think they’ll like the fact that this was made especially for them!! So we’re gonna tell them these masks were made with love,” Clemons said.

