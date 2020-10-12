Local shelter rescues hundreds of dogs from Puerto Rico

National-World

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL (WPBF) — The bus pulled into the parking lot at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves just after 6 p.m.

As the doors opened, you could hear the dogs barking from inside.

“These babies don’t deserve to live in an outdoor run in the elements, and get sick and die,” said Lauree Simmons, owner of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. “They deserve better than that.”

And that’s exactly why Simmons and her staff brought the dogs here from Puerto Rico.

BDRR flew 126 dogs in on Friday, rescuing them from overcrowded shelters and dangerous streets.

The dogs were all fed, bathed and checked by the veterinarians at BDRR.

Most were healthy, but many were not.

Aside from heartworm and ticks, some had broken bones, the result of speeding cars in Puerto Rico.

All are now being treated.

Half of the dogs will be moved to shelters in the Northeast.

“They’ve got tons of room up at their shelters and plenty of adoption applications,” Simmons said. “So, we’ll fill them.”

The other half will stay here in South Florida, hoping to find their forever homes.

Simmons has heard the criticism from people who say she should focus her rescue efforts on animals closer to home.

Her answer is that she does focus intensely on needy animals in South Florida, but she also won’t turn her back on other dogs in need.

“I don’t care where the dog is born,” she said. “If the dog needs help, and we can help it, I’m going to do that.”

This was BDRR’s second trip to Puerto Rico in just the last month.

Simmons said she plans to make at least six more trips to the island to rescue hundreds of more dogs.

“Every single life is worth it,” she said. “Every single life matters.”

For more information on adopting one of the dogs or donating to the rescue, go to bdrr.org.

