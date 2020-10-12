Man wielding machete attacks neighbor

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A man is recovering after being attacked by a suspect with a machete in southeast Portland on Monday, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3600 block of southeast 65th Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with severe cuts to his leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said the man had been attacked by a neighbor with a machete who had left the scene before officers could arrive. Officers were able to quickly find him and safely take him into custody.

The suspect identified as Clayton M. Briggs, 24, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on assault in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this assault should please call Detective Jason Koenig at 503-823-0889 Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.