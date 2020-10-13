5-yo boy throws toys to protect mom during home invasion

National-World

Chicago. IL (WBBM) — A 5-year-old boy tried to protect his mother when four men with guns broke into their home in South Bend last month.

Tamika Reed and her family were starting the day on Sept. 30, when the men stormed into the kitchen. She focused on keeping her kids safe, though she was terrified, but her 5-year old son, David, fought back; throwing toys at the men, trying to get the intruders to leave.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken.

South Bend police released security camera video of the home invasion, hoping to find the intruders and keep this from happening to another family.

A spokesman said the little boy deserves a gold star for bravery, but that no child should ever have to deal with that situation.

“I hit him, and I tried to throw my car at them,” David said.

“My hero right here. He said he was trying to hit the guys. My thing was I need to get him out of the house before they do something to my son,” Tamika said.

