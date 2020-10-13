8-month-old baby recovering from being left in dumpster, babysitter in custody

National-World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — An 8-month-old baby is recovering from being left in a dumpster in New Haven by a woman who police say was the child’s babysitter.

They identified the woman as 24-year-old Andiana Griciel Velez of Hamden.

Velez was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to police, Velez assaulted the child’s 21-year-old mother on Monday then abandoned the baby.

Police said they detained her after the infant was discovered on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Presidential Village Apartments at 573 Dixwell Ave. around 2 p.m. The baby was found by maintenance workers outside of the apartment building.

Police said the 8-month-old baby girl was found alive and alert. Maintenance workers said she had some injuries on her hands.

“Basically coming out of shock, you can tell she was freezing, freezing in that trash can,” said Rick Chardon, an eyewitness.

Officers reported around 3:30 p.m. that they were in contact with the child’s mother.

The infant was brought to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital where, at last check, she was in stable condition.

Police said the baby remains in the hospital with burns to her hands.

While detectives determined that Velez put the baby in the dumpster, investigators have not yet determined who is responsible for the child’s injuries.

No additional information has been released.

