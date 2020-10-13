California woman who went on hike in Zion National Park one week ago is still missing

National-World

A California woman is still missing one week after going for a hike in Zion National Park.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was last seen on October 6 on a shuttle into the Utah park, her daughter Kailey Chambers told CNN affiliate KCAL. Her travel plans were unknown, a statement from Zion National Park says, but both park rangers and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating her whereabouts.

Courtier had been traveling the country in a converted van, after losing her job as a nanny during the pandemic, Chambers said. Courtier is an experienced hiker, has hiked alone before, and is familiar with Zion, her daughter said.

Unless a new tip is given about Courtier’s whereabouts, Tuesday is the last day park rangers will continue searching, Chambers said. Still, friends and family will continue searching.

“I don’t care if I’m the only person on the trail looking for her, I’m not going to stop until I find her,” Chambers told KCAL. “I know she would not give up on me, so I refuse to give up on her.”

CNN reached out to a spokesperson for Zion National Park, who was unable to provide any updated information.

Currently, the National Park Service has more than 20 cold cases involving missing persons in national parks.