Hospital employee charged with sexually assaulting patient

TROY, MO (KMOV) — The Troy Missouri Police Department arrested a medical technican who allegedly sexually assaulted a patient after accessing her information at the Mercy-Lincoln Hospital on Oct. 3.

Detectives said a woman went to get a chest X-Ray at the urgent care center located in the hospital around 2:30 p.m. When the scan was finished, she left.

Five hours later, the victim said she got a phone call from a medical technican who said she needed to come back to get another X-Ray due to some concerns. When she returned to the hospital around 8 p.m., technican Ryan Williams took her directly to the radiology department.

The woman was told she didn’t need to register again since she came in earlier.

Williams then gave her a gown to change into and instructed her to lay on a table.

Police said Williams groped the woman during the CT scan. Afterwards, he pretended to be on the phone with the victim’s primary care doctor to relay the readings from the CT scan. Williams said the doctor was concerned about her having lymphoma.

On Oct. 5, the victim followed up with doctor directly about the CT scan. Police said the doctor had no history of her having a scan and that Williams had accessed her medical records to get her personal information.

Williams was charged with first degree sexual abuse and invasion of privacy. His bond is set at $100,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Troy Police Department is working with Mercy-Lincoln to identify any other possible victims.

Additional charges may be added.

