Kentucky attorney general will have armed security after ‘serious, credible threats’

National-World

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will have armed security through the end of the year after he received threats to his safety, according to documents from his office.

The Government Contract Review Committee approved the attorney general’s request for security after he received “several serious, credible threats to the Attorney General’s health, welfare, and, safety,” according to documents.

The contract is in retroactive from August 26 to December 31, 2020, and was approved up to $300,000.

CNN has reached out the attorney general’s office for comment.

The Department of Criminal Investigations deemed the threats credible and attempted to provide security through other means, according to a memorandum sent by the attorney general’s office.

Officials requested help from the Kentucky State Police, local police departments and the main security vendor security, but due to several issues was unable to secure an agreement.

Cameron, who led the investigation into the raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March, received backlash after announcing September 23 there would be no charges directly related to her death. He has since released grand jury recordings in an attempt to provide transparency with the process but attorneys for Taylor’s family have called for a new prosecutor.