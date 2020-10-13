Mom recalls sifting through fire debris to find injured boys

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — The mother of two boys injured in a three-alarm blaze in northwest Baltimore late Sunday night said they both needed stitches and her stepson needed surgery.

Domonique Wright told WJZ she also suffered a fractured toe. Her son and stepson were covered with debris and her pregnant sister was also hurt, but all are expected to survive.

Wright recalled sifting through the debris to find the boys.

“I felt for him to make sure it was his whole body before I pulled him out because I was terrified I was just gonna pull out a body part,” she said.

Both boys have been released from the hospital and continue to recover.

“(My son) had to get stitches in his inner arm, he had a pretty big gash to where you could see his insides,” she said. “My stepson had to get a few stitches in his head and he has a broken femur so he needed surgery. He’s in a body cast from the waist down.”

She added her sister is the pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital last night, but both her sister and the baby are okay.

The fire is believed to have begun in the home next to theirs. Wright and others reported hearing an explosion.

“It was just a big explosion,” she said. “I got hit in the back of my head, my back was against the wall, it fell on me, the whole floor was full of debris, our children were buried under everything.”

Wright said she then heard a second blast.

While she escaped with only the clothes on her back, she’s grateful her family is safe.

“I’m blessed me and my children are fine, and I know that those are all things that can be replaced, but that’s everything I got with my hard work and I was in school — I lost my computer, all my books, my animals were in that house, I don’t know where they are,” she said.

The family is working to set up a GoFundMe page for those affected. The American Red Cross is also helping those who were displaced.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.