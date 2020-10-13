Piece of airplane appears to fall from sky, lands in family’s backyard

National-World

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — Charlie and Jaclyn High spend a lot of time in their backyard, playing with the dogs and their two little boys. But you can bet they were happy no one was outside last Friday, when something strange landed near their back door.

It was a white piece of metal. “The side that was all white was on the ground, and looked to me like a sign with zip ties on it or something,” said Charlie. “Picked it up and flipped it over and saw some of the words and writing on it, and pretty immediately thought this fell from an airplane.”

The object appears to be some type of panel from an airplane lavatory. It measures about a foot by a foot and a half, and weighs around 2 pounds.

“I was very thankful my kids weren’t outside, even my dogs,” said Jaclyn. “It missed my tortoise, but I’m glad it didn’t hit a car that somebody was driving.”

“I kind of looked around to see if there was anything else, like another piece, or something else other than that, with writing on it. It looks like its from an airplane, and you think, oh man, that’s crazy.”

The Phoenix couple lives near Bell Road and 44th Street in Phoenix, which is just a couple miles away from the Scottsdale Airport.

It’s possible the wayward part belonged to a plane that took off from or landed there. “It’s not a huge piece of metal, but its a chunk of metal falling from the sky,” said Charlie High. “I was very happy that no one was outside.”

The couple has reached out to the FAA to report what happened and try and determine where the airplane part came from.

