Port of Portland shares first look of new main terminal design on PDX’s 80th anniversary

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — On the 80th anniversary of the Portland International Airport, Port of Portland officials are sharing a first look at the design of the new main terminal.

The new main terminal is one of five major projects of the airport’s capital improvement program – PDX Next.

The design by architects at ZGF was inspired by the Pacific Northwest region, including Portland’s city blocks and neighborhoods. The new terminal will include nature-infused interiors, earthquake resilient structure and expanded spaces.

“The roof design was inspired by the forests of the Pacific Northwest and the feeling you get while walking through the woods, the experience of light filtering through the trees, and the protection of the tree canopy,” said Sharron van der Meulen, ZGF partner and lead interior designer for the project.

Port officials say their goals with the design is to include focus on health, wellbeing and safety for all visitors and travelers.

“We’re taking the airport that has served the region well for the past 80 years and updating and upgrading it,” said Chief Projects Officer Vince Granato. “While the space will look and feel different, we are keeping the heart and soul of the airport that Portlanders know and love – easy to navigate; bright, open spaces; and local shops and restaurants – it will still feel like home.”

Construction of the new main terminal is expected to completed in Spring 2025. It’s estimated to cost about $1.5 billion.

The other projects under the PDX Next program include the recently opened Concourse E, a new Concourse B set to open in Fall 2021, parking additions and a new rental car center also opening in Fall 2021, and the rental car wash and fuel center which opened in March 2018.

For more information, visit pdxnext.com.

